A vehicle going the wrong way causes multiple-car crash on I-79

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – A multiple-vehicle crash caused by a car going the wrong way on I-79 has shut down north and southbound lanes near mile marker 128 in Harrison County.





According to the West Virginia 511 Twitter, one northbound and one southbound lane is closed at this time.

Vehicle Crash on I-79 NB at MM 128.0.

1 of 2 northbound lanes are closed and 1 of 2 southbound lanes are closed.

Be prepared to stop, use caution when traveling through this area.

Harrison County. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) October 9, 2020

According to the Harrison County Sheriff Department, there are two separate accidents involving four vehicles.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the area and be prepared to stop if needed. At this time there is no word of any injuries due to the crash.

Responding to the scene was the Anmoore Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department and Harrison County Sheriff Department.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.