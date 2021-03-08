AB students to receive additional COVID-19 financial assistance

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University students are able to receive additional COVID-19 financial assistance thanks to a federal relief bill.

Alderson Broaddus University will be distributing approximately $563,337 in emergency grants to eligible students thanks to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II (HEERF II), as authorized by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA), according to officials.

The university stated that students were notified of the grants via email communication on Wednesday, February 17, and must complete an application process to be considered for the assistance.

Director of AB’s Financial Aid Office, Lora Bryant, explained that she is eager for students to complete the application process and begin receiving assistance. “Our students and their families are facing financial strains as a result of the pandemic. We are happy to offer resources and support where we can.”

According to the officials, eligible, degree-seeking AB students who have a 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) could qualify for a Spring 2021 CRRSAA Emergency Grant. Priority consideration will be given to students with the highest demonstrated financial need.

For eligible students, HEERF II emergency grants can be utilized for expenses related to the full cost of attendance, including tuition, required course materials, food, housing, health care, or child care and emergency costs that arise due to coronavirus. Additional emergency requests will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Alderson Broaddus is fully engaged in responding to COVID-19 while remaining committed to its mission of providing the highest quality education and preparing students to fulfill their roles in a diverse society. We are consistently reviewing guidance from the U. S. Department of Education, West Virginia Higher Education agencies, and other officials and consultants to create a fair and equitable plan for all.

