Absentee ballot requests available online through Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – There are four days left for people who want to vote earlier in person, but there’s not much time left for those who want to vote absentee.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is reminding people that the last day to request an absentee ballot is Wednesday, October 28th. Voters can still return those ballots in person by November 2, or by mail as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

Ballots can still be requested at the Secretary of State’s website, an option he said makes everything simpler.

“We’ve made it so easy with an electronic portal. You can request that electronically and it automatically goes in to your clerk, and the next day they’re slapping a label on it and getting it out the door. That’s why we have 99% of the people who have requested a ballot, it’s in the mail or it’s already been sent to them,” said Warner

You can find more information on how to request absentee ballots on our website here.