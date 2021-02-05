Accident in Elkins results in 1 adult, 1 juvenile being transported to the hospital after being ejected from vehicle

ELKINS, W.Va. — An accident in Randolph County has resulted in two people being transported to separate hospitals.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on Friday morning in Elkins, which resulted in two people being ejected from their vehicle.

The third person in the vehicle, a juvenile, sustained minor injuries; the adult driver was transported to Davis Medical Center and required surgery for her injuries, according to the sheriff’s department.

The other individual thrown from the vehicle, another minor, was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for his injuries, according to the sheriff’s department.

There is no word into the condition of the patients at this time; the sheriff’s department is performing an investigation into the incident.