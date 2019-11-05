Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

UPDATE: No injuries, entrapment in Enterprise accident

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
AUTO ACCIDENT_1539270570429.jpg.jpg

UPDATE (11/52019 3:52 p.m.):

ENTERPRISE, W.Va. — An accident in Enterprise which was originally reported to have entrapment was found to have caused no injuries, according to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center.

Officials said that when responders arrived to the scene, the two patients involved refused transport and neither were entrapped in their vehicles.

The scene is still active, but wreckers are on the way for clean-up, according to the comm center. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department will be performing an investigation into the incident.

Worthington and Shinnston fire departments responded to the scene, as well as Harrison County EMS.

No more information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL (11/5/2019 3:22 p.m.):

ENTERPRISE, W.Va. — An accident in Enterprise has caused one person to become entrapped in their vehicle.

According to the Harrison County 911 center, the incident occurred at about 3 p.m., with two vehicles involved. One of the vehicles in the accident rolled over, entrapping one occupant.

Multiple agencies have been alerted to the incident.

No other information is available at this time, but information on the incident will be updated as it is received.

Stay with 12 News for the latest on this story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories