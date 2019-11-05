UPDATE: No injuries, entrapment in Enterprise accident

UPDATE (11/52019 3:52 p.m.):

ENTERPRISE, W.Va. — An accident in Enterprise which was originally reported to have entrapment was found to have caused no injuries, according to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center.

Officials said that when responders arrived to the scene, the two patients involved refused transport and neither were entrapped in their vehicles.

The scene is still active, but wreckers are on the way for clean-up, according to the comm center. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department will be performing an investigation into the incident.

Worthington and Shinnston fire departments responded to the scene, as well as Harrison County EMS.

No more information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL (11/5/2019 3:22 p.m.):

ENTERPRISE, W.Va. — An accident in Enterprise has caused one person to become entrapped in their vehicle.

According to the Harrison County 911 center, the incident occurred at about 3 p.m., with two vehicles involved. One of the vehicles in the accident rolled over, entrapping one occupant.

Multiple agencies have been alerted to the incident.

No other information is available at this time, but information on the incident will be updated as it is received.

