According to the WV DHHR, 20 new cases have been confirmed; raising positive total to 96

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In a press release, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced the confirmation of 20 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) that were reported to the state, making the total positive case count 96.

New cases were identified in Berkeley, Greenbrier, Hancock, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion, Mason, Ohio, Pleasants, Putnam and Raleigh counties.

According to the DHHR, it is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, and in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Officials stated that Medical providers are required to report test results to their local health departments, which provide them to DHHR.

The release from officials with the DHHR stated that commercial and private labs are also required to report test results to DHHR. However, the release continues, the reporting of negative and pending tests to DHHR has been inconsistent, contributing to the delay in official reporting.

As of March 27, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., 2,427 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 96 positive, 2,331 negative and 6 tests pending at state lab, according to the DHHR. These numbers do not account for numbers tested at private labs.

The state breakdown of cases by county is:

9 from Berkeley County.

1 from Greenbrier County.

1 from Hancock County.

4 from Harrison County.

6 from Jackson County.

4 from Jefferson County.

17 from Kanawha County.

1 from Logan County.

3 from Marion County.

3 from Marshall County.

3 from Mason County.

2 from Mercer County.

23 from Monongalia County (see an update for this number below).

6 from Ohio County.

1 from Pleasants County.

1 from Preston County.

3 from Putnam County.

3 from Raleigh County.

2 from Tucker County.

1 from Upshur County.

2 from Wood County.

According to the release, that as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the discrepancy in a case from Monongalia County this evening, according to the DHHR.

The DHHR also released a Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found by clicking here.