ACLU issues statements to 9 elected officials about blocking constituents on social media

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) has sent nine elected officials in West Virginia a letter, alleging that they are infringing upon First Amendment rights by blocking constituents on Facebook and Twitter.

The elected officials include West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Delegate John Mandt, State Sen. Mike Azinger, State Sen. Patricia Rucker, Delegate Tom Fast, Jefferson County Commissioner Patsy Noland, Fayette County School Board member Darrin McGuffin, State Sen. Mark Maynard, Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom and the Parkersburg Police Department.

WBOY reached out to commissioner Bloom but have yet to receive a statement or comment.

According to the ACLU, the U.S. Supreme court considers social media to be a, ‘modern public square,’ so when an elected official blocks someone’s access to that public space because of their perspective, they are ‘depriving that person of their rights under both the federal and state constitutions.’

“It’s unacceptable for public officials to deny their constituents access because of a differing viewpoint,” ACLU-WV legal director Loree Stark said. “And it is just as unconstitutional to bar a constituent from engaging on an official social media account because they disagree with you as it is to ban someone from a town hall event.”

