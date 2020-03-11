Act 2 Theatre Company’s ‘Meddling Spirits features actor with uplifting story

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Act 2 Theatre Company in Clarksburg has been entertaining the people of Harrison County since 1988. However, it’s upcoming play features a story written through unusual circumstances, and a cast member with an uplifting story.

‘Meddling Spirits’ tells the story of two escaped criminals who are mistaken for a medium and her assistant, while hiding out. The idea for the story cane after two writers, Rex Kelch and Ben Moore, bonded in an unconventional way.

“Ben had a stroke a few years back and I had brain surgery in January of last year, and somehow they both gave us a spark of creativity. He started writing poetry and I did, so I found out he was writing poetry and I thought ‘Hey, why don’t we get together and write a comedy?’” said Rex Kelch.

Isaac Covey

One of the play’s main actors, Isaac Covey, is on the autism spectrum. While Covey admitted that he started acting in high school to find a sense of identity, he quickly discovered that he loved the feeling of performing and went on to study it in college.

“Nerve wracking, liberating, a plethora of feelings arise. It’s honestly the best thing I’ve ever known,” said Covey.

While those on the autism spectrum often have difficulty with social interaction, Covey explained that being able to go on stage and interact with others makes it a little easier.

“I’ll always have a bit of struggles, but this constant stream of practice is always beneficial,” said Covey

‘Meddling Spirits’ is showing March 19-22 and March 25-29 at 318 W Main Street in Clarksburg. Tickets can be purchased in advance by clicking here and each Friday show will feature an optional dinner catered by ‘My Mother’s Daughter’ for an additional $10.