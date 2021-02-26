Activists call on WV senators for a $15 national minimum wage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Local activists took to the street on Thursday with a billboard calling on West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito to support raising the national minimum wage.

“It’s truly insulting to working people,” said Ryan Frankenberry, the Director of Working Families Party of West Virginia.

That is why there is a push to increase the federal minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $15 per hour.

“There is overwhelming popularity to raise the minimum wage – nationwide but also here in West Virginia,” said Frankenberry.

Currently, the minimum wage in West Virginia is $1.50 an hour more than the national figure. And the last time it was increased in the state was five years ago.

A poll conducted by One Fair Wage West Virginia saw that 63% of West Virginians favor raising the national minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

Though many like the idea of making more money, some folks are worried about the consequences this may have.

“I think the real-world effect might be negative on the people that we really want to help the most,” said Joshua Goodwin from Florida.

“It’s a good thing for people to make more money, but as the minimum wage goes up the prices and everything else is going to go up too,” said Darell Goodwin from Charleston.

Some suggest raising the minimum wage but compromising on a smaller figure of $10 per hour.

“They need to meet it in the middle,” said Bo Wilkinson from Charleston.