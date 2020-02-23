Activists gather at WVU to protest Longview Power Plant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Woodburn Circle at West Virginia University was filled with the sounds of music and protest from activists who are outraged by the recent proposal for a new Longview Power Plant to be built within city limits.

Students and community members gathered to protest the construction of the sixth fossil fuel plant in the greater Morgantown area. The protest was hosted by Sierra Club West Virginia, Mountaineers for Green Design and Sunrise Movement Grater Morgantown.





One important reason activists felt the need to host the protest is that Longview Power is currently in the process of asking the Monongalia County Commission and the Board of Education for a tax break of $200 million.

Activists also explained that the expansion plans will cause more damage than good, saying that it would emit more than four million tons of CO2 into the air in just one year.

Mountaineers for Green Design member, Alexis Yost, said that West Virginia has fallen victim to power plants before and wants to make sure that it doesn’t happen again.

“We’re always told as Appalachians that this plant is clean, it’s green, it’s safe but time and time again we just see that it’s not a sustainable industry,” Yost explained.

Previous protests against the expansion and a statement released about the plant can be viewed from our past coverage by clicking here.

Yost said that the best way to support the cause and to stop the expansion is to call the Monongalia County Commission and urge them to vote against it.

For a full list of resources and even more information on the plant, click here to be taken to the Sierra Club’s website.