Additional COVID-19 cases announced in Harrison County Schools

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On October 7, 2020, Harrison County Schools confirmed COVID-19 cases at the following schools.

One student at Bridgeport High School

One student at Bridgeport Middle School

One student at Lincoln Middle School

One staff member at Washington Irving Middle School

Two students at Lumberport Elementary School

According to the release, a continued epidemiological investigation, contact tracing, and deep cleaning will be conducted. Harrison County Schools will remain under a category orange status through October 9, 2020.

School board officials explained that in accordance with privacy laws, information specific to these cases will not be released publicly.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the school board is urging individuals to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance. The release includes wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing, hand washing, and cleaning protocols regularly.