AFT representatives meet with Marion County Title I teachers in response to program removal

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – American Federation of Teacher Representatives called a meeting Monday afternoon, to address the removal of ‘Title I’ schools in Marion County.

A source from the Marion County Board of Education told members within the teacher community that superintendent Randy Farley was discussing the removal of ‘Title I’ schools.

‘Title I’ provides funds to low-income schools to help students receive one-on-one interaction with teachers who specialize in subjects like reading and math.

Since news of the potential removal of the federal program has circulated, Farley has since stated that he doesn’t want to remove ‘Title I’, but revise it.

Farley has suggested removing ‘Title I’ teachers and replacing them with a single coach, per school after the board has researched the history of ‘Title I’ schools and noticed a lower performance than other schools in the county.

But ‘Title I’ teachers disagree, stating that Jayenne Elementary was just named 2019 National ESEA Distinguished School, making it a top 100 elementary school in the country.

“We’re hoping that at least three of our five board members understand our position and how important ‘Title I’ is the way it is right now, the way our teachers work with our students one-on-one, and they agree we need to keep that model,” said AFT Marion County President, Stacey Strawderman.

The Marion County AFL-CIO also attended the meeting and said they’re in full support of keeping ‘Title I’ as is.