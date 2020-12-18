After nearly 2 years of closure, Timberline Mountain reopens slopes just in time for holiday skiing

DAVIS, W.Va. – Ski season is officially underway with the grand opening of Timberline Mountain, one of West Virginia’s most historic ski resorts.

Photo Courtesy of W.Va. Gov.’s office

Timberline Mountain is back in business after Perfect North Slopes purchased the property more than a year ago. The Indiana-based company invested more than $10 million into the resort including a six-man high-speed chairlift painted to match the WVU Mountaineers.

“I’m thrilled to have Timberline Mountain open and operating this winter season, and I know I speak on behalf of all West Virginians when I say thank you to Perfect North Slopes for their investment in one of our state’s most prized properties,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “Congratulations on a successful grand opening. I look forward to touring the improvements soon.”

Set in Monongahela National Forest and the Allegheny Mountains, Timberline Mountain is conveniently located just off West Virginia Route 32 and is near the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge. Peak elevation at the ski resort is over 4,000 feet. Collectively, the area where Timberline is located has more terrain above 4,000 feet than New York, Vermont, and Maine combined. This unique terrain produces one-of-a-kind weather conditions, including incredible snowfall, which averages more than 100 inches per year.

According to a release, since construction began on the property in March 2020, the resort has made many significant enhancements, including a 5,000-square-foot addition and remodel to the interior of the lodge to accommodate additional seating. Other improvements include two new terrain parks, a new beginner area, and increased snowmaking. Former Chief Operating Officer and ski instructor for the old Timberline Four Seasons Resort, Alan Tomson explained that the new operation is one of the best on the east coast.

“The Changes that the perfect North people have done are phenomenal. The new lifts, the high-speed six-pack that takes you up to the top. In five minutes, you’re there and skiing again. They get a lot of people moved through the lift line very quickly and efficiently and get you on the mountain where you want to be.”

A recipient of the West Virginia Tourism Development Act tax credit program, Timberline Mountain is a prime example of a company creating and expanding tourism development projects in West Virginia that showcase the wealth and beauty the state has to offer.

“Timberline Mountain is a true West Virginia gem, and we are thrilled to see its revitalization. We join so many West Virginians today in saying thanks to Perfect North for bringing new life to this beloved property,” said Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “The West Virginia tourism industry also extends a special thanks to Governor Justice and the Legislature for their continued support and investment in this growing sector of West Virginia’s economy.”

Director of Operations, Tom Price, stated that the renovations have completely transformed the resort. Price explained that the recent snowstorm, coupled with the resort’s snowmaking, has created ideal conditions for avid skiers.

“We made tons of improvements to the lodge,” Price explained. “A whole new renovation completely reinvented office space. Made a ton of ticketing and infrastructure changes to speed up the ticket process. A whole new rental shop, brand new food service, all new paint and windows on the outside of the lodge. It looks completely different.”

At 4,268 feet in peak elevation, Timberline Mountain offers some of the best skiing and snowboarding terrains in West Virginia. The ski resort is committed to providing visitors with the best environment possible to enjoy skiing and snowboarding and understand the concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about Timberline and how to visit, head over to their website.

Another resort is opening its doors just around the corner from Timberline. The Canaan Valley Resort and Conference center is set to open its doors Saturday, December 19.

Canaan Valley Resort is located on a mountain within Canaan Valley State Park, we receive around 180 inches of snowfall annually. Skiers and snowboarders can choose from Canaan Valley Resort’s 47 trails, ranging from beginner to advanced. To learn more about how to visit the Canaan Valley Resort, head over to their website.