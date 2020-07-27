Air medical services called for single-vehicle accident on Thornton Pike near Grafton

THORNTON, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident near Grafton has resulted in air medical services being called for a patient.

According to the Harrison/Taylor 911 Communications Center, first responders were alerted to an accident that occurred at approximately 2:44 p.m. on Monday with a single vehicle ending up on its side.

Crews with the Grafton Fire Department are attempting to remove one patient from the vehicle, and air medical services have been called to transport the patient once extracted from the vehicle, according to 911 officials.

Bridgeport Police Department, Taylor County EMS and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. The sheriff’s department will be investigating.

Further information, including the condition or name of the patient is not available at this time.

