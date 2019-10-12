Alderson Broaddus hosts homecoming game

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHILIPPI, W.Va.-Alderson Broaddus University played its homecoming game on Saturday against Lake Erie College.

This is just one of many events held throughout the weekend.

The university hosted cookouts and tailgates and invited everyone to come out and participate.

An alumni dinner and awards banquet completed the day following the game.

“It’s everything to me. I tell you, to lead this wonderful university with our alumni is really a great opportunity and a privilege for me,” said ABU president James Barry.

Homecoming celebrations will conclude on Sunday with a worship service at Philippi Baptist Church.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories