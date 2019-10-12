Alderson Broaddus hosts homecoming game

PHILIPPI, W.Va.-Alderson Broaddus University played its homecoming game on Saturday against Lake Erie College.

This is just one of many events held throughout the weekend.

The university hosted cookouts and tailgates and invited everyone to come out and participate.

An alumni dinner and awards banquet completed the day following the game.

“It’s everything to me. I tell you, to lead this wonderful university with our alumni is really a great opportunity and a privilege for me,” said ABU president James Barry.

Homecoming celebrations will conclude on Sunday with a worship service at Philippi Baptist Church.