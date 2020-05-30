Alderson Broaddus hosts virtual commencement ceremony for Class of 2020

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University hosted the University’s first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 30. The University recognized 125 members of the Class of 2020 receiving associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Alderson Broaddus decided to postpone the traditional, in-person ceremony scheduled for May 10, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During the ceremony, members of the graduating class and their friends and families were invited to gather together online as the University leadership recognized them and conferred their degrees.

“Under these unique and unprecedented circumstances, we proudly honor and celebrate the accomplishments of talented and hardworking students,” President Dr. James Barry explained. “Alderson Broaddus University is dedicated to graduating successful, civic-minded individuals who will apply their skill and knowledge to improving our world.”

The ceremony featured a slide show of submitted candid photos from the Class of 2020, greetings from President Barry, and remarks by Mary Griffith, student government president, and Alex Shaffer, senior class president.

Dr. Joan Propst, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, read the names of the graduates. The ceremony concluded with a recording of the Alma Mater and a benediction led by Chaplain Carl W. Gittings.

President Barry left friends and families with a message of thanks. “Thank you for allowing Alderson Broaddus the privilege of teaching and nurturing your graduate. We thank you with sincere appreciation for the sacrifices you and others have made to make this day possible.”

Among the graduating class were individuals from eight countries, 19 states and three students earned their master’s degrees in anatomy.

The university is committed and hopes to provide opportunities to invite the Class of 2020 back for in-person celebrations when public health guidelines allow.

For a full list of this year’s graduating class, head over to the university’s website. The full commencement is available below.