ALDI to expand curbside grocery pickup availability to nearly 600 stores

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The German based grocery store, ALDI, is expanding its Curbside Grocery Pickup to offer more options to customers.

After a successful pilot in select markets, Curbside Grocery Pickup will be available in nearly 600 ALDI stores across the country by the end of July, including the Clarksburg-Weston area.

“Our Curbside Grocery Pickup pilot was quickly embraced by our customers and demand for this service has continued to increase. We’re pleased to be bringing this service to customers across 35 states over the next several weeks,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S. “We are always looking for ways to make the ALDI shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for everyone. Whether shopping in-store, or online for delivery or pickup, we’ll continue to be here to safely serve our customers.”

ALDI’s website allows customers to access the full selection of ALDI exclusive products, according to officials.

The process is simple, Shoppers fill their online carts with products, select a pickup time and location at checkout. Designated parking spots will be clearly marked when they arrive at ALDI and an employee will load groceries into their car.

To learn more about the process and to get started shopping, head over to ALDI’s website.