All of the Harrison County free COVID-19 testing results come back negative

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has released the numbers and results of the minority and vulnerable population tests performed on June 5 and 6.

During the two day period, HCHD administered 1,002 total tests. All of those tests returned negative. Officials with the health department explained that the initiative was to target residents who have struggled to be seen by a physician or anyone without health insurance.

The health department released demographics of the those tested in Harrison County and are as followed:

The Harrison County Commission and their Office of Emergency Management, The City of Clarksburg and their Fire and Police Departments, the Harrison County EMS, Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management, WVDOH, WVDHHR Health Command, WV National Guard, WV African American COVID-19 Task force, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Health Access, Markey Handyman Services, Spectrum and LabCorps all helped with the administering of the tests.

Those who were tested can obtain their test results by downloading the LabCorp mobile app. They will also be mailed a copy of their test results to the address provided on the day of testing.