All results from Randolph County community COVID-19 testing come back negative

ELKINS, W.Va. – On Saturday, the Randolph – Elkins ran a Coronavirus testing site in Elkins and Mill Creek after an outbreak at Huttonsville Correctional Center.

Out of 811 tests administered, all returned negative, according to the health department.

“This is extremely good news for the county,” said REHD Director of Threat Preparedness Bonnie Woodrum. “The results show that the outbreak at Huttonsville Correctional Center (HCC) has been contained thus far, and community spread associated with that outbreak has been very minimal.”

Woodrum explained in a statement that those practicing safety precautions like social distancing and face masks are making a difference in community spread by protecting themselves and others. She also added that these measures are still very important in minimizing the risk of a community outbreak.

“We saw at HCC how quickly the virus could pass from one or two infected people to more than a hundred inmates and staff. We absolutely should not relax our precautionary measures,” she said.

The State Center for Threat Preparedness has determined that an additional Randolph County community sampling is not necessary at this time but may be requested later in June.

Health department staff are making calls to all individuals who were tested at drive-thru locations on Saturday. They are asking that those who have been tested to wait on a call from the department with specifics about results.