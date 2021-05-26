Amber Alert issued for a missing 3-year-old Fairmont girl

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3-year-old girl from the Fairmont area.

According to the sheriff’s office, Emmalina Hinnerman, of Fairmont, was last seen on 112 Country Club Road in Fairmont in a grey vehicle.

Police do not have the make or registration for the vehicle and said that their direction of travel is unknown.

Officers said that Hinnerman was abducted by her grandmother 46-year-old, Rose Glaspell, from a home on Dixie Avenue in Fairmont on Saturday, May 22.

Hinnerman is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information into Hinnerman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Department at 304-367-5300, or directly to 911.