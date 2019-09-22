American Cancer Society hosts Bark For Life in Granville

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The American Cancer Society held their annual Bark For Life fundraiser in Granville.

The event is a fun way to raise cancer awareness and help raise money to fund cancer research.

“A lot of dogs, not only therapy dogs and service dogs, but also personal dogs, often act like care givers. A lot of dogs, as The American Cancer Society likes to put it, they don’t look at us different because we have cancer, they’re always there for us and they’re always happy to see us,” said Ryan Cummins, committee member for The American Cancer Society’s Bark For Life.

The event provided vendors and food trucks, who had the option to donate part of their proceeds to The American Cancer Society.