American Heart Association gives advice for keeping your heart healthy during a heat wave

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- This week has seen a heat wave in West Virginia, which can cause health risks for many people.

The American Heart Association wants to remind everyone to wear light weight, and light colored clothing, and stay indoors between noon and 3 p.m., when it is usually the hottest outside.

Officials explained that it is important to be careful when exercising to not push yourself too hard and risk heatstroke or heat exhaustion. Do not try any new workouts your body may not be used to. If you are outside for a long period of time, take breaks to go inside or find shade often.

“With the heat wave that is currently happening and is going to be pending for the next couple days in a row, any temperature that’s above 90 is known to be a focus of extreme heat and can be very hard on the heart,” said Cynthia Keely with the American Heart Association.

It is also important to stay hydrated at all times by drinking plenty of water.