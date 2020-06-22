American Red Cross partners with Chestnut Ridge Church to hold blood drive

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – COVID-19 has put hospitals in dire need for blood. The coronavirus outbreak took away the ability to hold blood drives as frequently as normal because of the stay at home order.

Local organizations have been doing their part in partnering with the American Red Cross to hold drives because of that need.

Chestnut Ridge Church held a blood drive by appointment on Monday afternoon from 1-6 p.m., and they filled every slot beforehand.

“During the summer months we always see a large decline in what our blood supply has, because of school being out, universities students are out of town,” said Lauren Thomas with American Red Cross. “Especially now with COVID, schools has been out for months now, so we haven’t been able to collect anywhere near the amount we normally would have. So, we are excited to be out here today, and that Chestnut Ridge Church was so willing to help out.”

Chestnut Ridge Church has also been at a loss because of the coronavirus outbreak taking away their ability to collect donations such as backpack and food drives. This partnering with American Red Cross was a way to continue to give back to their community, in an area they saw the most crucial need right now.

“As a church we are always looking for ways to serve the community all throughout the year, just looking for anyway to serve the community,” said Pastor Josh Rhodes. “We have a large congregation, who are very generous, and we thought this was a great opportunity to engage our church while were not holding services right now. Just to come together, give back, and make a difference.”

The list was full before Monday afternoon. The blood donated will go towards helping save patients lives at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Mon General and several other local hospitals.

The church is hoping to hold another blood drive with American Red Cross in September, but the date and time has yet to be determined. For a full list of the American Red Crosses blood drive schedule, visit the Red Cross’ website and type in the closest zip code for all the drives in the area.