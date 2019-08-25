Animal Friends of Morgantown hosts Dog Splash Pool Party

Breaking News
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Animal Friends of Morgantown hosted their annual pool party at Marilla Pool as a farewell to summer.

Each year, on the last day of the pool’s opening, Animal Friends invites the community out for a fun pool day with your dog.

“The dogs swim in the pool on the last day the pool is open and they have a lot of fun. We have lots of prizes and games, t-shirt sales, concession stand, lots of fun things,” said Kathy Orosz, Animal Friends Treasurer.

Animal Friends is a no-kill shelter in Morgantown that works to foster and rehabilitate dogs in need of a forever home.

