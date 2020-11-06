Anmoore exit of I-79 to be closed for bridge patching

ANMOORE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways is advising motorists to prepare for changes as the slow lane on southbound I-79 at mile marker 117, the Anmoore exit, will be closed.

According to the WVDOH, the closure is for bridge patching.

The closure is currently in place and will remain so until work is completed. The bridge/lane should reopen on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

