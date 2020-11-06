Anmoore exit of I-79 to be closed for bridge patching

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Suggest a Road

ANMOORE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways is advising motorists to prepare for changes as the slow lane on southbound I-79 at mile marker 117, the Anmoore exit, will be closed.

According to the WVDOH, the closure is for bridge patching.

The closure is currently in place and will remain so until work is completed. The bridge/lane should reopen on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Stay with 12 News as we will update this story as the work continues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Road Patrol Stories

More Road Patrol
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories