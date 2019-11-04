Anniversary of Hurricane that impacted much of north central W.Va.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Thirty-four years ago, the remnants of Hurricane Juan began to impact much of north central West Virginia with rounds of heavy rainfall.

The flood impacting the old “Buc’s” location near the Clarksburg Veteran’s Memorial Park. Courtesy: Jeff Hanlin

Upwards of ten inches of rain fell within just a few days. The Cheat, Tygart Valley and West Fork River basins received more than three to six inches of rain in just a 12-hour span. All of this water had no where to go causing widespread flooding throughout the state.

A look at downtown Clarksburg during the Flood of 1985 near the Kroger supermarket. Courtesy: Jeff Hanlin

The Cheat River in Parsons crested at 10 feet above flood stage and four feet higher than previously ever recorded.

Poe Bridge area of Buckhannon during the Flood of 1985. Courtesy: Daniel Green’s Alkire Collection

The Tygart Valley River in Philippi crested at nearly 15 feet above flood stage as well.

There were 47 fatalities in West Virginia as a result of the flood. More than 3,500 homes and 180 businesses were destroyed causing an estimated damage total of $570 million.

Those who have any memories, photos or videos of the Flood of 1985 can share them with us at news@wboy.com or weather@wboy.com.