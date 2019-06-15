Annual Clarksburg 10K held downtown

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – Local runners participated in this year’s Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K this morning.

This year saw a partnership with a group called “Girls on the Run of North Central West Virginia” and part of all race registration fees will go towards the organization. Girls on the Run encourages girls to stay active and live a healthy life.

The course looped around downtown Clarksburg and computer timing services were provided to track how fast runners went.

The Greater Clarksburg 10K was founded in the fall of 1996 and has been promoting a healthy lifestyle to north central West Virginians ever since.