Annual Pack the Bus event held in Kingwood

KINGWOOD W.Va. – The annual Pack the Bus event was held Sunday outside of the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department.

This is carried out by Food for Preston.

Food and funding is collected for the backpack program that runs in all Preston County Schools.

This serves pre-k through 12th grade students in need.

Weekly bags of food to take home over the weekend are provided.

“We definitely just hope to fill the bus. Every year, we typically get it up to about shoulder height and we’re thankful for every single donation. It’s the only way we can keep the program going and serve kids in need,” said Tammy Laney, director for Food for Preston.

Typical donations include granola bars, fruit cups, pudding cups, and anything children can eat readily themselves.