Annual Shack Quack Family Festival held

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Saturday, the Shack Quack Family Festival was held at the Edith B Barill Riverfront Park in Star City.

This is an annual free family event.

Bounce houses, pony rides, and kayaking were just a few activities that filled the day.

Classic cars and live music were also a part of the entertainment.

The annual rubber duck race was a big draw.

Rubber ducks that were purchased through donations were dropped off of the Star City Bridge.

“We want to provide a fun place for families to go to get to meet each other and have a good time and make good memories and get to know more about resources in their communit,” said Tia Lasporgara, Shack Neighborhood House.

All proceeds from the event went to support the Shack Neighborhood House which is a family resource center just outside of Star City.