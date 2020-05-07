Antero makes donation of masks, hand sanitizer to VA Medical Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center received a generous donation from Antero on Thursday.

Antero donated about $2,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the hospital, including face masks and hand sanitizer to help keep those working with veterans safe, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Antero employees explained that they wanted to reach out and remind medical professionals that their work does not go unnoticed during these difficult times.

“With them being on the front lines every day, giving them some support and letting them know that we’re behind them and appreciate everything that they do for their community and for antero is just a blessing for us to be able to help where we can,” said Antero director of land Randall Randolph.

The VA Medical Center is one of four hospitals that received a PPE donation from Antero.

