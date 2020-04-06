AP exams moved to online for students after COVID-19 outbreak

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- While schools are out, West Virginia students are still taking classes online, but many are wondering about AP testing at the end of the year and how it will be handled.

In-person learning closed down in March because of the Coronavirus outbreak, so students will only be tested on material up until then.

All tests will be online, with students able to complete everything necessary from home while still maintaining all CDC guidelines for social distancing.

“Yes, it will still be given. It will be given online. All of the instruction we have on our social media page, it gives all the insight as to what exactly needs to take place for our students who want to take the AP, how it will be graded and when you will get your grade, and that’s basically where we are right now,” explained Harrison County Superintendent Mark Manchin.

All scheduled dates for AP exams remain the same. For more information about the exams, click here.