Appalachian Grown: Ringer Farms

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – Robert and Susan Ringer own Ringer Farms in Preston County, where they started their farm 12 years ago.

Susan Ringer said both she and Robert have an agricultural background, and once they got married, they wanted to continue in that lifestyle. They started their farm with horses about 12 years ago, then they purchased their first cow and slowly built their herd up.

“It’s something now that we have children; we knew we wanted them to also grow up the way that we did,” said Susan Ringer.

Robert Ringer is a retired navy veteran, and he explained how being in the military has helped him with farming.

Ringer Farms cover over 63-acres with brut cows, a bull, two generations of cattle, dairy cows, chickens, a sheep, and more. All the cattle on their farm were born on the farm except the dairy heifers. The Ringers explained what makes their farm unique is that their self-sufficient and strive for a quality product.

“We do everything here,” explained Robert Ringer. “Everything we sell at the markets we produce ourselves.”

Susan Ringer said they could tell their customers when the cattle were born, who its mother was, and everything it ate.

Ringer Farms is now starting to expand; they chose to purchase dairy heifers a few months ago. In 2022 they plan to start offering dairy products.

“Were hoping to be able to offer milk that will be right along with kind of the niche that we have on the farm,” described Susan Ringer.

Robert Ringer said they purchased the dairy heifers because it will give them additional products to offer to customers. He continued to explain how he wants to create a safe, nutritious product and allows the people in the area to enjoy something fresh.

“It’s just another way to bring a quality product to the consumer in the local area,” said Robert Ringer.

Ringer Farms is apart of West Virginia Grown and Home Grown by Heroes.

They also participate in Farmer Markets across Monongalia and Preston County.