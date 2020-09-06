Archery and crossbow season opens September 26 in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With summer coming to an end and fall quickly approaching, it means it’s time for hunting season for many West Virginians.

Archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar in West Virginia (2020) will open Saturday, September 26. It will close on Dec. 31.

Interest in archery and crossbow hunting continues to be very strong and West Virginia provides an incredible opportunity for our state hunters and those from outside West Virginia to enjoy our wonderful woodlands while hunting for deer, bear and wild boars. We’re excited about the upcoming season for bow hunters and believe it will be a productive and enjoyable fall.” Stephen McDaniel, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director

The West Virginia DNR reminds hunters to follow the regulations for each season:

White-tailed Deer Archery Season

During the archery deer season, hunters may harvest an additional deer but must purchase a RB or RBB stamp before the season starts. Hunters should also take note of the following regulations:

One or two additional archery deer, depending on the county, may be taken with Class RB (resident) or Class RRB (nonresident) stamps (one deer per stamp). Additional archery stamps must be bought before Sept. 26.

Resident underage and senior hunters must buy a Class RB stamp to take additional archery or crossbow deer, but resident landowners hunting on their own property and Class DT (Life-threatening Conditions) license holders are not required to purchase any additional archery stamps.

In 11 counties or portions thereof, hunters must take an antlerless deer in any regular season before harvesting a second antlered deer in that county.

Individuals may take up to two deer in one day during the archery or crossbow seasons. The first deer does not have to be electronically checked before harvesting the second deer in the same day; however, only one antlered deer may be taken in the same day during any season.

Special regulations exist for the four archery-only counties of Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming. In these counties, only two archery deer may be taken, one of which must be antlerless. In these counties, crossbows can only be used by holders of Class Y/YY permits.

Bear Archery Season

In addition to having a valid base hunting license, hunters who wish to harvest a bear must do the following:

Resident hunters with a Class A license must buy a Bear Damage Stamp (Class DS), a Big Game Stamp (Class BG) and a Conservation Stamp (Class CS). Hunters with a Sportsman Hunting/Trapping and Fishing License (Class X) only must buy a Bear Damage Stamp (Class DS).

Nonresidents need a Class EE Bear Hunting License, Bear Damage Stamp (Class DS) and Conservation Stamp (Class CS/LE), and if they are hunting on the national forest, they must have a Class I stamp.

Two bears may be taken per year, provided at least one bear is taken in Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Nicholas, Preston, Raleigh or Wyoming counties.

The daily bag limit for bear remains one per day.

Wild Boar Archery Season

The wild boar archery and crossbow seasons are open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties. The season bag limit is one boar. The wild boar archery season will reopen Feb. 5, 2021 and close Feb. 7. To hunt in the February wild boar season, hunters will need a 2021 base hunting license.

For more information about hunting regulations, visit the DNR website.