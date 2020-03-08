Arthurdale Heritage offers baby goat yoga classes

ARTHURDALE, W.Va.- Arthurdale Heritage held a unique fundraiser on Saturday afternoon that combined exercise with farm animals.

Baby goat yoga provides a simple workout suitable for community members of all ages and a chance to interact with animals.

These classes have been a big hit in the community for several years and many are surprised by how much they enjoy it.

“People who even come mostly to do the yoga, it ends up they just want to hold the baby goats and it’s very calming and very peaceful and serene,” said Arthurdale Heritage executive director Darlene Bolyard.

Two additional baby goat yoga classes will be held on March 22nd and April 5th. Participation costs $40 and money raised will go towards Arthurdale Heritage.

