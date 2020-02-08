Artwork exhibit brings awareness to landmines around the world

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia Arts Center unveiled a new humanitarian art exhibit in the Benedum Gallery that was created by a group of local Morgantown students from St. Francis de Sales Catholic School.

Members of the group, Proud Students Against Landmines and Cluster Bombs (PSALM), showcased artwork to help educate the public about landmine issues around the world, and how it affects children and the most vulnerable.

All of the students offer humanitarian assistance to landmine survivors through their service projects and raise awareness about survivor’s issues. The theme of the exhibit is, “you must be the change you wish to see in the world.”

“I think one of the biggest things is that they have a voice. And they are capable of educating people much older that don’t know as much as they have learned and experienced about this issue,” said Nora Sheets, Coordinator of Proud Students Against Landmines and Cluster Bombs.

Sammy the Mine Detection Dog was at the exhibit to not only bring awareness to the event but also help the student’s service project raise money for mine detection dogs.

The art exhibition will be on display in the center until the end of February.