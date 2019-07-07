Athlete breaks world record at Viking Highlander competition in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The 2019 Viking Highlander competition was held Saturday and Sunday at Viking Performance in Morgantown.

A power lifting competition was held Saturday and a strongman lifting competition took place on Sunday.

Athlete, Steve Schmidt, beat his own world record for an overhead press with the Mouser Block.

He previously held the record at 345 pounds and broke the record Sunday by lifting 350 pounds.

In the past, Schmidt has gone head to head and tied with world’s strongest man, Hafthor Bjornsson, known for his character ‘Mountain’ on the Game of Thrones.

“I just think it’s really cool to have the opportunity to break a world record in West Virginia for strength sports. There has been a pretty big history of strength sports in West Virginia, a lot of people don’t realize that,” said John Mouser, State chair U.S. Strongman.

People from all over the country traveled to Morgantown to take part in this competition.