Attempted murder suspect arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Michigan man who was wanted for attempted murder, has been located in Morgantown.

Jaja Kiambu Fitzpatrick, 47, was arrested Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. at an apartment on Luke Street. Fitzpatrick was wanted by the Morgantown Police Department for attempted murder, according to a press release from the US Marshals Office.

The release stated that Fitzpatrick was arrested by the U.S .Marshals Service with assistance from the Morgantown Police Department, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF.

Fitzpatrick allegedly shot another man on November 17, on Chestnut St. in Morgantown after a verbal altercation near the bar, 4th and Goal. Officers said that a man was waiting for his friend to bring the car around for them to leave, when a silver-colored Ford Flex with Fitzpatrick allegedly driving. A press release then stated that after getting out of the car, he shot the victim in the arm. A warrant for his arrest was later issued on November 22.

The Morgantown Police Department Detective Division requested assistance in locating Fitzpatrick earlier in January. Following the request for assistance, Deputy Marshals immediately began searching for Fitzpatrick, according to the release.

Marshals said that while conducting surveillance Wednesday morning, Fitzpatrick was spotted by Deputy Marshals at the apartment. Due to the violent nature of his charges and the fact that he could be armed, the Monongalia County Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was requested to assist in the arrest. Upon entry into the apartment, Fitzpatrick was arrested without incident, according to the release.

Fitzpatrick will appear before a Monongalia County Magistrate for his initial appearance on the charges.