Audia’s Restaurant closes months after appearing on Food Network

NUTTER FORT, W.Va.- Audia’s Restaurant in Nutter Fort is closing its doors, only shortly after appearing on a Food Network show.

Owner Mike Audia said that the landlord made the decision to sell the building, forcing the restaurant to leave.

Audia’s underwent a transformation to help boost business by filming an episode of “Restaurant Impossible” hosted by celebrity chef Robert Irvine just eight months ago.

The family is not sure at this time whether they will try to move the restaurant to a new location.