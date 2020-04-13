Audiologists remind people how face masks can affect communication with those suffering from hearing loss

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- All are being affected by COVID-19, but one group facing challenges in an unexpected way, is those with hearing loss.

Dr. Melissa Rose with Nardelli Audiology is encouraging people to be mindful of those with hearing loss while wearing protective masks.

Wearing a face mask that covers the mouth takes away the ability to lip read, so when communicating, it is important to speak louder and more slowly and clearly and to use hand gestures to help get the message across. If necessary, do not be afraid to write things down.

For those wearing hearing aids while wearing a mask, it is important to always make sure that hearing aids stay in place when removing the masks, as they are often knocked off during mask removal and lost or damaged.

Dr. Rose also advises people to stop and take a minute to be patient with those who may be struggling with hearing loss during this time.

“I know it’s trying times and everybody is on edge, but if somebody asks you to repeat something, it’s very important to be able to do that for that person because if you have hearing loss, they truly might’ve missed everything you said, so if they ask you to repeat, try to be patient and just repeat what it is that you said,” said Dr. Rose.

Nardelli Audiology is still taking appointments by phone at this time. Click here to be taken to their website to learn more about how to set those appointments up.