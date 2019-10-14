Author donates to Upshur County Family Resource Network and shares memoir of granddaughter

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Upshur County Family Resource Network received a $500 donation from an author who has just written a book that honors her adopted granddaughter, Amanda.

Amanda was an Upshur County native, who in 1994, was at the center of a high-profile child abuse case that left the three-year-old girl disabled for the rest of her life.

“Love Blue: Amanda’s Story” chronicles the inspiring true story of Gwyn Thorn’s granddaughter, and the impact Amanda has left on so many lives before her death in 2016.

Thorn now honors Amanda’s legacy by telling her story of love and how her smile affected the lives of many.

“She looked inside of herself and said, ‘O.K., I’ve got limitations but I can help people,’ and I truly believe that the book is written so that she can help others,” Thorn said. “I know that there will be people who will read it, who are going through things in their lives who think, ‘I just can’t go on anymore,’ and it’s for them that this story is written.”

Copies of “Love Blue: Amanda’s Story” can be picked up at Sweet-A-Licious in Buckhannon, or by searching for the title on Amazon.

Thorn is donating a portion of the proceeds from her book sales during the month of October to the Upshur County Family Resource Network.