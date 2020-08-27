Back to School: Taylor County implement Tier III approach to upcoming School year

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County Board of Education decided to go with the Tier III approach, and a blended learning style for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

The schedule for students will go as follows:

Monday and Tuesday: Last names A-L report for in-school learning.

Last names A-L report for in-school learning. Wednesday: Only teachers go into school.

Only teachers go into school. Thursday and Friday: Last names with M-Z report for in-school learning.

All students who are physically in the school will be required to wear a mask at all times with the exceptions of lunch time. The school day will start 30 minutes later and end 30 minutes earlier than the normal school day time.

“It’s all constantly moving and changing, and we need to do the best we can to adapt and stay on top of it,” said Superintendent Christy Miller. “We are trying to be as transparent as we possibly can, and I will be the first person to say if I don’t know the answer to something, but if you give me time i’ll do all I can to get you that answer. We just want all our students, parents, and staff to know what is going on at all times.”

The days teachers do not have a class physically, will be used as planning and preparing periods. Miller said this year there has been a challenge with knowing there will be a lack of face-to-face interaction with their students, so making the most of the time they do have is critical and they have to thoroughly prepare.

Every student in Taylor County from 3rd-12th grade will be provided an Apple iPad. This will allow them to download the proper software needed to complete the work assignments, home work and other activities teachers give their students to complete on the days they are not physically in class.

Miller said after reevaluating the budget, they were able to also purchases tablets for PreK-2nd grade, but they won’t be in until mid-September.

“We are so excited that we were capable of being a one-to-one county with technology. We know we have never been here before, so we are all facing the same, and different challenges,” said Miller. “It’s important to us to keep an eye on that mental and emotional aspect of our students, too. There is a lot of fear right now, and we don’t know exactly how to deal with it, and we want to make sure we are addressing that with all our students, and families too.”

Taylor County will start the blended approach of bringing in students on September 14.

“I would like to thank the community, our families, our students, and our employees and our board of education. I think together, we have forged a wonderful working relationship that’s going to provide the best opportunity for us to be successful in the upcoming school year,” Miller said.

After six weeks, Taylor County Board of Education will reevaluate the situation, and follow any state guideline changes, and will decided if they need to adjust their approach at the nine week mark. They will announce any changes three weeks in advance so parents can prepare and make changes to any child care situations.

Miller said she is hopeful to be back in the classroom five days a week at the start of the second semester. For more information, refer to Taylor County BOE’s website.