Balloons Over Morgantown take flight

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 35th Annual Balloons Over Morgantown Festival has returned, and this year, Balloon Meister Van Anderson, who started the festival in 1984, lead 18 hot air balloons into the Morgantown sky.

“As the balloon mister it’s my job to decide when we’re flying and when we’re not and when the weather is bad and that kind of stuff,” said Anderson.

Those who noticed balloons scattered in different directions across the city, it’s because pilots cannot control the direction of their flight.

The direction and altitude of the wind is the deciding factor of which way the balloon will fly.

“Balloons aren’t able to steer, balloons can go up and they can go down and all the steering is done by working out where the winds are, which ways the winds are taking you, at what altitude, and then you sort of pick up that wind and if you’re lucky you go the way you want to go,” said Andy Claydon, event organizer.

Balloons will launch throughout the weekend and for the best view, you can head over to the Morgantown Municipal Airport.