Ballot recounting has finished in Marion County with no change in outcome

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Monday at 3:17 p.m., both candidates in Marion county who requested a recount decided not to continue the process.

Joe Carpenter and David Kennedy decided after a total of four days of recounting that the results were most likely not going to flip in their favor.

In that short time of recounting, volunteers could get a good portion of the precincts done. County Clerk Julie Kincaid said the candidates were most concerned with absentee ballots being miscounted.

After completing the recount for all of the mail-in and absentee ballots in both the first and second precincts, Kincaid said they realized the tabulations would be correct across the board.

“It was wonderful to see nothing changed, and we expected that from the beginning, but going into that, no matter how much confidence you are, your always concerned something may have gone wrong somewhere,” said Kincaid. “Thankfully, they did not, and the results stayed the same. That reiterates our confidence that we are doing everything correctly.”

Now that the recount is official over, Linda Longstreth has won the race for Marion County commissioner, and Sheriff Jimmy Riffle will remain in the Marion County sheriff position.