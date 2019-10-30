Barbour County grand jury indicts 32 on a variety of charges

PHILLIPI, W.Va. – A Barbour County grand jury has indicted 32 people. The grand jury, which was presided over by Circuit Judge Shawn Nines, met on Oct. 28. The 32 individuals are scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 1.

Collins Murphy, 32 of Rockville, MD, was indicted on six counts of burglary.

Austin Dehaven, 22 of Durbin, was indicted on six counts of Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, six counts of Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, or Custodian and one count of Soliciting a Minor via Computer with Overt Act to Engage in Sexual Activity with a Minor.



Jennifer Crim, 38 of Philippi, was indicted on one count of Entry of a Building Other than a Dwelling, one count of Grand Larceny, one count of Conspiracy and one count of Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – First Offense.

Jacob Ebersole, 31 of Philippi, was indicted on one count of Entry of a Building Other than a Dwelling, one count of Conspiracy and one count of Grand Larceny.

Connie Swiger



Connie Swiger, 45 of Philippi, was indicted on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, three counts of Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act, one count of Conspiracy and two counts of being a Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Swiger was arrested earlier this month after authorities said they found drugs, guns and cash in her purse.

John Jones

John Jones, 32 of Bridgeport, was indicted on two counts of Possession of a

Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, three counts of Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act, one count of Conspiracy and one count of Felony Failure to

Appear. Jones is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $15,012. He is also facing charges in Harrison County. He was arrested last week after running from sheriff’s deputies.

Jacob Hardy, 26 of Philippi, was indicted on two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Jerin Moore

Jerin Moore, 29 of Buckhannon, was indicted on three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Moore is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Kyle Lantz, 36 of Philippi, was indicted on two counts of being a Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

Mallorie Kennedy

Mallorie Kennedy, 34 of Junior, was indicted on three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Kennedy is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Michael Ambrose

Michael Ambrose, 35 of Belington, was indicted on one count of Malicious Assault and one count of Domestic Battery. Ambrose is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $20,000. Ambrose was arrested last March after sheriff’s deputies said that he beat another man with a club.

Carrie Phillips

Carrie Phillips, 36 of Montrose, was indicted on one count of being an Accessory After the Fact to a Malicious Assault. Phillips was arrested in August, on an unrelated charge, after state police said she tried to sneak drugs in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in her bra.

James Nice

James Nice, 35 of Philippi, was indicted on one count of Fleeing in a Vehicle in a Manner Showing a Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others, one count of Grand Larceny, one count of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and one count of Fleeing on Foot. Nice is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with no bond. He was arrested in August after sheriff’s deputies said Nice lead them on a chase.



Jenny Wood, 28 of Elkins, was indicted on two counts of Possession of a

Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and two counts of Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act.

John Holliday (left), Jenny Wood (right)

John Holliday, 29 of Valley Head, was indicted on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, two counts of Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act and one count of Driving While License Revoked. Holliday is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $95,000. He is also facing charges in Randolph County. Holliday and Wood were arrested in July after state police said they found drugs in the pair’s vehicle during a routine traffic stop.

Kathy Kocher, 34 of Belington, was indicted on one count of Acquiring or Obtaining Possession of a Controlled Substance by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Theft, Deception or Subterfuge.

Jonathan Streets

Jonathan Streets, 24 of Belington, was indicted on one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver and one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Streets is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. Streets was arrested in September after sheriff’s deputies said he showed up for home confinement check-in with drugs in his boot.

Richard Brandau

Richard Brandau, 35 of Kingwood, was indicted on one count of Fleeing in a Vehicle in a Manner Showing a Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others, one count of Obstructing an Officer, one count of Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – First Offense and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Brandau is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $25,000. He is also facing charges in Preston County.

Michael Marsh



Michael Marsh, 44 of Moatsville, was indicted on three counts of Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, two counts of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury and one count of Child Abuse Resulting in Injury. Marsh was arrested last February after state police said he abused a 14-year-old boy and fired a pistol near a 7-year-old boy.





Eric Murphy, 27 of Philippi, was indicted on one count of Child Abuse Resulting in Injury and one count of Felony Animal Cruelty. Murphy was arrested in January after sheriff’s deputies said he abused a juvenile girl.



Bradley Gill, 19 of Waterford, Oh., was indicted on one count of Grand Larceny.

Raymond Handley

Raymond Handley, 37 of Elkins, was indicted on one count of Failure to Register or provide Notice of Change in Sex Offender Registry Information-Second or Subsequent Offense. Handley is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bond set at $10,000.



David Rowan, 52 of Philippi, was indicted on one count of Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol-Third Offense.



Dessie Payne, 77 of Belington, was indicted on one count of First Degree Arson and one count of Burning or Attempting to Burn Insured Property. Payne was arrested in February, by a state fire marshal, following a fire in Belington.

Charles Anderson, 28 of Philippi, was indicted on one count of Felony Escape.

Ralph Humphries, 45 of Belington, was indicted on one count of Felony Escape.

Brian Sipe, 35 of Belington, was indicted on one count of Felony Escape.

Robert Frederick, 54 of Philippi, was indicted on one count of Felony Escape.

Wilma Riffle, 47 of Hepzibah, was indicted on one count of Felony Failure to

Appear.

William Coontz, 52 of Belington, was indicted on one count of Felony Failure to Appear.

Richard Connally

Richard Connally, 31 of Montrose, was indicted on one count of Felony Failure to Appear. Connally is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $40,000. He is also facing charges in Lewis, Monongalia and Randolph counties.

Ryan Coberly

Ryan Coberly, 28 of Coalton, was indicted on one count of Felony Failure to Appear. Coberly is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $52,536. He is also facing charges in Randolph and Upshur counties. State police arrested Coberly after a September armed robbery.

The above information on the indictments was provided by Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Hoxie.