Barbour County Relay for Life holds annual event at new location

PHILIPPI,W.Va.-Barbour County celebrated its annual “Relay for Life” event in Philippi on Saturday.

This year’s event was moved to the courthouse square to get more people involved. It began with a survivor’s parade and will end with a remembrance service at 10:00 P.M.

Relay for Life members say they enjoy raising awareness for a cause that is so close to so many people.

“It’s very important to me. I lost my little brother to pancreatic cancer when he was only 38 years old. He had only been diagnosed 18 months earlier and it’s just a cause near and dear to my heart,” said Annette Santilli of Barbour County Relay for Life.

This year’s event had a carnival theme and featured carnival-themed activity booths and food.