Barbour County schools forced to cancel bus runs due to driver shortage

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Residents of one county school system are concerned after dealing with cancelled bus routes.

Barbour County schools have been forced to cancel a handful of bus runs already this year due to a shortage of drivers in the county.

Superintendent Jeff Woofter said the schools are competing with industry and the Division of Highways to find qualified drivers.

He said it’s a concern for the county, but that the county is still better off than others.

“We’ve had that probably six times this school year, and as I was saying before, there are districts that have open runs every day, so really, we’re not one of the worst when it comes to having the inability to fill those runs,” Woofter said

He said most of the runs cancelled have been for bringing kids to school, with drivers available for the return trips in the afternoon.

Students who miss school due to those cancellations are given an excused absence for the day.