Barbour County woman charged after troopers find drugs, guns and cash in her purse

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A Barbour County woman is facing several felony charges after authorities said they found several different kinds of drugs, guns and nearly $2,000 in what they believe to be her purse.

On July 23, troopers with the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant in a residence at 375 White Oak Lane near Philippi, during which troopers learned the residents had fled to another home in the neighborhood, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search, troopers learned Connie Swiger, 45, of Philippi, was one of the residents, and found a purple purse, believed to be Swiger’s, with 8 grams of methamphetamine in individuals packages, 15 grams of cocaine, 8 grams of THC oil, two firearms, $1,936 in U.S. currency and bank cards and identifying information for Swiger, according to the complaint.

Meanwhile, troopers working with officers from the Philippi Police Department and deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, spoke with the owner of the home the residents had fled to and received permission to search that residence, troopers said.

During that search, officers found John Jones, who lived with Swiger, hiding in a closet in a neighboring home. Jones confirmed that the drugs, guns and cash were Swiger’s , according to the complaint.

The following day, troopers were searching for a wanted person, when they captured a man who ran from them. Troopers found meth with the man, that was in the same packaging as the meth found in Swiger’s purse, according to the complaint. When asked where he got it, the man said that he had bought it from Swiger and Jones.

Swiger is charged with possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. She is also facing a conspiracy charge.

Swiger is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $40,000.