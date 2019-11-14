Barbour County woman sentenced for role in a meth distribution operation

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Barbour County woman was sentenced to 6.6 years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Destiny Hope Robinson, 22, of Philippi, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth in July 2019. Robinson admitted to distributing more than five grams of meth in Randolph County from December 2017- to July 2018.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over this case.

Robinson is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

