Barrackville hosts annual Christmas parade

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. – With Christmas only a few weeks away it is now officially Christmas parade season, the town of Barrackville hosted their annual parade Saturday night.

The streets were lined with families and community members bracing the cold to cheer on the floats in the parade. Many local organizations and school bands participated in the Christmas parade bringing cheer to those in attendance.

“It’s just a community coming together, I would say, trying to make this day special for everyone involved,” said Michael Little, Pastor of Good Hope Baptist Church in Barrackville.

Candy was thrown to many of the onlookers as the parade passed by. After the final concert fireworks were set off concluding the day of celebrations.