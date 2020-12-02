Bartlett Funeral Home in Grafton has plans to expand its facility, and services

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Bartlett Funeral Home in Grafton plans to expand its facility to offer a wider variety of services to the people in Taylor County.

The decision to move forward with expanding the building was made after the funeral home was able to obtain more parking spots across the street. This created the possibility to expand physically to add a chapel and a “celebration of life center.”

The celebration of life center, and chapel, will create more ways for people to get together than just traditional funerals. The community will be able to celebrate a person’s life and legacy, however, they wish to do so.

“It’s what the people of Taylor County deserve, and it’s the options that they need,” said Owner David Bolyard. “When they do lose somebody, and they have that loss, we need to be able to truly celebrate and offer a lot more services than just the traditional funeral. Now people can gather, and if they cremate or wish to do something different, we will have the space inside to hold 150 to 200 people.”

The Bartlett Funeral Home in Grafton has been around for more than 100 years, and Bolyard said they look forward to offering more services, and they continue to grow. Renovations are planned to be complete in January 2021.